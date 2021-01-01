 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Tonic Drops 100mg CBD : 100mg THC

Tonic Drops 100mg CBD : 100mg THC

by Tonic Drops

Write a review
Tonic Drops Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Tonic Drops 100mg CBD : 100mg THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made with coconut MCT oil, natural citrus flavor and cannabis extract, Tonic Drops raises the bar for modern cannabis tinctures in a balanced formula. This scientifically-derived creation provides the positive effects sought after by users, tastes great and mixes well with virtually anything. Three full droppers equals 10mg THC. Contains 10 servings per 1 oz bottle. Part of the Infusiasm family of brands.

About this brand

Tonic Drops Logo
Portable and discreet, Tonic Drops are the ideal choice for anyone seeking a convenient and efficient way to consume cannabis. Complete with a measured dropper for precise dosing, a fast-acting formula that activates in minutes, and simple, all-natural ingredients. These tinctures were made for practically anyone. Think of them as one of your guides on the journey to inner peace. Our mission is to create highly effective, all-natural, and versatile tinctures as a discreet and convenient way to harness the benefits of cannabis. Part of the Infusiasm family.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review