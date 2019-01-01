About this product

Black seed oil is a potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. It has been shown to improve immune function, balance blood sugar levels and promote liver health. Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic sun-grown hemp flower Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Distillate sourced from Tricolla Farms' sun-grown hemp flower 100% Coconut-Derived MCT Oil Organic Black Seed Oil Pure, Organic Maple Syrup (.25g sugar per 1mL serving) Dosage: For general good vibes, balance + mental clarity, use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). When using for anxiety or pain relief, larger doses (full dropper) may be better. Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!