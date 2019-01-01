 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grounded

by TONIC

About this product

1500mg CBD / 30mL Grounded can be used orally or topically to provide soothing relief from inflammation; take it before bed to help you relax into a more restful night's sleep or take a small dose in the morning for overall Endocannabinoid System balance. Also great for pets! A whole flower extract, which is not as refined as the distillate used in our other Doses, is much more reflective of the plant's original profile of healing compounds. This means a higher concentration of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, chlorophyll, vitamins and minerals This also means a darker color and a more earthy taste. The flavor profile is definitely cannabis-heavy, but not bitter or burning like some raw extracts. Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. Ingredients: Whole plant hemp extract sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower Organic MCT Oil (100% coconut-derived) Dosage: Orally: start small (.25-.5mL) and work your way up! For more relaxation and soothing effects, start with 1mL Topically: apply .5mL to inflamed areas or irritated skin as needed

About this brand

TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe