by TONIC

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. 570-600mg CBD / 1mL cartridge (because we don't use any cutting agents, fillers, isolates or anything to alter the original CO2 extract, our final potency is dependent on the current batch of extract that we are using) Ingredients: Full spectrum, single origin hemp extract (CO2 extracted), limonene + pinene terpene infusion (pure, food grade) Starter Kit includes cartridge (ceramic cell), battery (510 thread, 3.7v, buttonless), & USB charger

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe