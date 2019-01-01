About this product

Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. 570-600mg CBD / 1mL cartridge (because we don't use any cutting agents, fillers, isolates or anything to alter the original CO2 extract, our final potency is dependent on the current batch of extract that we are using) Ingredients: Full spectrum, single origin hemp extract (CO2 extracted), limonene + pinene terpene infusion (pure, food grade) Starter Kit includes cartridge (ceramic cell), battery (510 thread, 3.7v, buttonless), & USB charger