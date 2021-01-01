 Loading…

Hybrid

Pink Cookies

by Top Cut Farms

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

