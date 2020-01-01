 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
TOP SHELF CBD™️ 200MG VAPE CARTRIDGE

by TOP SHELF CBD

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Top Shelf CBD™️ 200mg Vape Cartridge is CBD mixed with MCT and terpenoids in 42 profiles.

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

