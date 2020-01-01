About this product
Top Shelf CBD™️ 400mg Vape Cartridge is Pure CBD mixed with MCT and terpenoids in 42 profiles.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
TOP SHELF CBD
PREMIUM QUALITY ALL NATURAL 100% PURE
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Top Shelf CBD™️ 400mg Vape Cartridge is Pure CBD mixed with MCT and terpenoids in 42 profiles.
Be the first to review this product.