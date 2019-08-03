Brokenmom1 on August 3rd, 2019

I have MS and recently endured withdrawal from prescription "narcotic" drugs. I had to hit high doses of edibles. vapes, and bud real hard to pull through. It took 5 months of very high doses to get free. Today I am 100% drug free and Top Shelf Gummies have been top shelf for me. Depending on how badly MS is treating me I can sleep well on 1 gummie but usually eat 2 and a nice bowl of bud before bed. I'm not too certain about freshness or quality within "some" of the gummies, especially the purple ones. Personally I like them very soft which in my experience a portion of the container contains gummies with a more serious "bite" as in not so soft or flavorful, again I point to the purple ones. I even questioned myself as to whether there was really 10 mgs of thc in that purple goodie. Leav at bedtime.e the purple ones out and just make the green n red ones. All in all the best edible for simplicity