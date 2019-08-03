 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Assorted Gummies 200mg

Assorted Gummies 200mg

by TopShelf

Skip to Reviews
4.84
TopShelf Edibles Candy Assorted Gummies 200mg

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Assorted Gummies 200mg by TopShelf

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

Brokenmom1

I have MS and recently endured withdrawal from prescription "narcotic" drugs. I had to hit high doses of edibles. vapes, and bud real hard to pull through. It took 5 months of very high doses to get free. Today I am 100% drug free and Top Shelf Gummies have been top shelf for me. Depending on how badly MS is treating me I can sleep well on 1 gummie but usually eat 2 and a nice bowl of bud before bed. I'm not too certain about freshness or quality within "some" of the gummies, especially the purple ones. Personally I like them very soft which in my experience a portion of the container contains gummies with a more serious "bite" as in not so soft or flavorful, again I point to the purple ones. I even questioned myself as to whether there was really 10 mgs of thc in that purple goodie. Leav at bedtime.e the purple ones out and just make the green n red ones. All in all the best edible for simplicity

phxg

I am normally not a fan of edibles in general, but this edible happened to be the best quality edible I’ve had in a long time.

About this brand

TopShelf Logo
Offering a variety of high quality edibles and oils