9lb Hammer terpenes

by Top Shelf Terp

Physically relaxing, dense resin coated, heavy/thick smoke, high lasts a long time, sleepy strain good for chilling inside & playing video games, earthy flavored with a sweet berry or grape finish. Buds are bright/neon green in color and round as opposed to conical in shape. Popular with medical consumers.

9 Pound Hammer

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

Providing high quality terpenes for the canna community to enjoy.