by Top Shelf Terp

About this product

Don’t get those crazy energy drinks this Diesel right here will have you gassed up and ready to hit the parties in no time! Very uplifting and great for when you need a little pick me up energy to get you through the day with a smile on!

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Providing high quality terpenes for the canna community to enjoy.