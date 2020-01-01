 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. American Kush Pre-Roll

American Kush Pre-Roll

by TOP SHELF™️

Write a review
TOP SHELF™️ Cannabis Pre-rolls American Kush Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

American Kush Pre-Roll by TOP SHELF™️

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

American Kush

American Kush

American Kush, by Alphakronik Genes (AKG), is a 70/30 indica-dominant combination of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sin City Kush. It is a robust strain with large bulbous colas that deliver the profound, relaxing body effects that have made Kush strains so popular. With a smooth palate of flavors ranging from fresh lemon to spicy notes of lavender and coffee, American Kush is a delightful answer to muscle spasms, chronic pain, and nausea.

About this brand

TOP SHELF™️ Logo
WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE