 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blackberry Chem

Blackberry Chem

by TOP SHELF™️

Write a review
TOP SHELF™️ Cannabis Flower Blackberry Chem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blackberry Chem by TOP SHELF™️

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Chem OG

Blackberry Chem OG

Blackberry Chem OG is a hybrid strain that combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of Blackberry with the gently stimulating but overall subdued Chemdawg. This strain’s unique aroma of tart chemicals and sweet fruit makes it a favorite for consumers with diverse palates. The effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body. Blackberry Chem OG lends itself to curbing minor physical discomfort and numbing the mind to repetitive tasks.  

About this brand

TOP SHELF™️ Logo
WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE