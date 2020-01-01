Blackberry Cream Cartridge 1g
About this product
All Natural 100% Pure Cannabis is Extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge.
About this strain
Blackberry Cream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.