Blackberry Cream Crumble
About this product
Butane Hash Oil (BHO) is a high THC cannabis concentrate that comes in multiple forms including crumble, shatter, budder, and wax. The name comes from using butane as the solvent to extract the oil from cannabis.
About this strain
Blackberry Cream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.