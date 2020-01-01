Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blackberry Cream combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the soft notes of Cookies and Cream. This mouthwatering 70% Indica hybrid produces THC levels up to 25%, above average yields. Beautiful purple toned buds are filled with amber hairs and lovely trichomes Effects: A happy, relaxed, euphoric, relaxed experience Flavors: Berry, flowery, earthy Aroma: Spicy berry, sweet cream
Be the first to review this product.