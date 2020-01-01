Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blackberry Kush had beautiful fresh dark purple buds covered in trichomes and red hairs and crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush is known to give one a couch lock body high while creating an elevated mood and euphoric feelings of happiness. It's known to help people suffering from chronic pain and insomnia Effects: Relaxed, sleepy, happy, euphoric. Flavors: Berry, sweet, earthy Aroma: Blackberry
Be the first to review this product.