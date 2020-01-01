Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bubbleberry is a potent, flavorful, Sativa-Dominant hybrid mix of revered legends Bubble Gum and Blueberry. With an extremely strong, pungent scent of skunky fruity berries and fruity gum, this strain initially offers an almost overwhelmingly positive, happy and productive high which eventually leads to major couch-lock and laughing uncontrollably at mediocre comedy films and loaded with helping to create a creative Effects: relaxed, euphoric, creativity Flavors: blueberry and sweet Aroma: pungent, bubblegum, skunky blueberry
Be the first to review this product.