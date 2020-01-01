 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubbleberry Pre-Roll

by TOP SHELF™️

TOP SHELF™️ Cannabis Pre-rolls Bubbleberry Pre-Roll

About this product

Bubbleberry Pre-Roll by TOP SHELF™️

About this strain

Bubbleberry

Bubbleberry

Bubbleberry is a treat for all cannabis consumers. Combining the sweet, floral taste and aroma of Bubble Gum with the all-star fruity skunkiness of Blueberry, this strain has depth while remaining immensely palatable. Enjoy this strain anytime, day or night, but understand that this strain’s pungent aroma will turn heads from far away. 

About this brand

WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE