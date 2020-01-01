Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dutch Blueberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. With a chemical profile that falls around 27% THC and 8% CBD, Dutch Blueberry has one of the highest cannabinoid contents available in the marketplace today. The high CBD content helps modify the extreme THC content to produce a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work Effects: Happy, relaxed, focused, creative and uplifting Flavors: Berry, earthy, and blueberry Aroma: Raspberry, rose, pine, blood orange, and rosemary
