Dutch Blueberry 14g

by Top Shelf

Top Shelf Cannabis Flower Dutch Blueberry 14g

About this product

Dutch Blueberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. With a chemical profile that falls around 27% THC and 8% CBD, Dutch Blueberry has one of the highest cannabinoid contents available in the marketplace today. The high CBD content helps modify the extreme THC content to produce a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work Effects: Happy, relaxed, focused, creative and uplifting Flavors: Berry, earthy, and blueberry Aroma: Raspberry, rose, pine, blood orange, and rosemary

About this brand

We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal. Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.