Dutchberry Cartridge 1g
by TOP SHELF™️Write a review
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
All Natural 100% Pure Cannabis is Extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutchberry
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.