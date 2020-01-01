Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
All Natural 100% Pure Cannabis is Extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.