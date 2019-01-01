 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mendo Afgoo Blunt 1.5g

Mendo Afgoo Blunt 1.5g

by TOP SHELF™️

TOP SHELF™️ Cannabis Pre-rolls Mendo Afgoo Blunt 1.5g

About this product

Mendo Afgoo Blunt 1.5g by TOP SHELF™️

About this strain

Mendo Afgoo

Mendo Afgoo

Mendo Afgoo is an unknown cross that has recently sprouted up on menus in cannabis dispensaries up and down the West Coast. The genetics are somewhat contested, with some claiming the strain is an Afgooey rebranded and others inferring parental genetics via nomenclature (Mendocino Madness x Afghani). The effects of the strain uplift the mind while saddling the body with a creeping heaviness. Mendo Afgoo is pungent and earthy, expressing deep green buds with coppery hair. Its stress-relieving effects make it a natural fit for the end of the day.   

About this brand

WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE