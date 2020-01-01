Mendo Afgoo is an unknown cross that has recently sprouted up on menus in cannabis dispensaries up and down the West Coast. The genetics are somewhat contested, with some claiming the strain is an Afgooey rebranded and others inferring parental genetics via nomenclature (Mendocino Madness x Afghani). The effects of the strain uplift the mind while saddling the body with a creeping heaviness. Mendo Afgoo is pungent and earthy, expressing deep green buds with coppery hair. Its stress-relieving effects make it a natural fit for the end of the day.