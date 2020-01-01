 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oregon Diesel 28g

by Top Shelf

Top Shelf Cannabis Flower Oregon Diesel 28g

About this product

Oregon Diesel is a known to be a fairly potent strain. It’s known to give a happy, lucid, and calm high. ODI is a great recommendation for someone who has difficulty sleeping. Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid. Blackberry and NYC Diesel. Reportedly developed by the Oregon grower to thrive in the Pacific Northwest and to offer consumers a no-limit high, this is a diesel, citrus, pine and berry strain Effects: nighttime, relaxed, euphoric, sleep aid, pain relief Flavors: diesel, pine, fruit

About this brand

We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal. Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.