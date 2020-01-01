Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pineapple Super Silver Haze is known to be a highly positive, energetic, motivating, Sativa-Dominant flower. It’s a great morning/daytime hybrid blend of the classic Super Silver Haze and a Pineapple hybrid strain. Mind-centered and physically light, this sweet blend of pineapple mango is known to cause one to be chatty. This strain the owner TJ's favorite strain, it’s the perfect pick-me- up strain Effects: Daytime, energetic, alert, euphoric Flavors: Sweet, tropical, spicy and zesty Aroma: Pineapple, orange, candied mango
Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.