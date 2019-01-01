Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.