Pink Cookies Clear Syringe

by TOP SHELF™️

Pink Cookies Clear Syringe

Pink Cookies Clear Syringe by TOP SHELF™️

About this strain

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

About this brand

WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE