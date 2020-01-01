 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Lemon Haze 2g

by Top Shelf

Top Shelf Cannabis Flower Purple Lemon Haze 2g

About this product

Purple Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid strain made by crossing the classic Purple Kush and Lemon Haze strains. It's known to be the perfect strain for a nice wake and bake. The high is immediate as it gives an instant mood lift while putting the mind at euphoric ease. Purple Lemon Haze is known for its sharp sweet lemon haze flavor with hints of grape and light spices. The buds a dark green with rich purple leaves, furry thick orange hairs and frosty sticky golden colored crystal trichomes. Effects: Happy, cerebral Flavors: Fruity, grape and lemon Aroma: Citrus, fruity, earthy, Kush, grape

About this strain

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

About this brand

We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal. Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.