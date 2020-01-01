Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid strain made by crossing the classic Purple Kush and Lemon Haze strains. It's known to be the perfect strain for a nice wake and bake. The high is immediate as it gives an instant mood lift while putting the mind at euphoric ease. Purple Lemon Haze is known for its sharp sweet lemon haze flavor with hints of grape and light spices. The buds a dark green with rich purple leaves, furry thick orange hairs and frosty sticky golden colored crystal trichomes. Effects: Happy, cerebral Flavors: Fruity, grape and lemon Aroma: Citrus, fruity, earthy, Kush, grape
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.