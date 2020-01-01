Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Purple Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid strain made by crossing the classic Purple Kush and Lemon Haze strains. It's known to be the perfect strain for a nice wake and bake. The high is immediate as it gives an instant mood lift while putting the mind at euphoric ease. Purple Lemon Haze is known for its sharp sweet lemon haze flavor with hints of grape and light spices. The buds a dark green with rich purple leaves, furry thick orange hairs and frosty sticky golden colored crystal trichomes. Effects: Happy, cerebral Flavors: Fruity, grape and lemon Aroma: Citrus, fruity, earthy, Kush, grape
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.