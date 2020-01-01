 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Power Pre-Roll

by TOP SHELF™️

TOP SHELF™️ Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Power Pre-Roll

About this product

Purple Power Pre-Roll by TOP SHELF™️

About this strain

Purple Power

Purple Power

A sativa-dominant cross of Dutch Dope and Skunk #1, Purple Power is a very popular strain with outdoor and greenhouse growers, but is very unpredictable and difficult to manage when grown indoors. Large yields of resinous purple flowers produce a strong sweet smell and a sweet, skunky flavor when smoked. The buzz comes on quick and strong, with trippy visual effects and a relaxed feeling of euphoria that gradually fades to a deep sense of relaxation.

About this brand

WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE