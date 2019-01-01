 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Romulan Cartridge 1g

Romulan Cartridge 1g

by TOP SHELF™️

Write a review
TOP SHELF™️ Concentrates Cartridges Romulan Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Romulan Cartridge 1g by TOP SHELF™️

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

TOP SHELF™️ Logo
WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE