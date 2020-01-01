Romulan Cartridge
by TOP SHELF™️
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
All Natural 100% Pure Cannabis is Extracted using food grade alcohol and butane, then refined additionally using wiped film distillation, mixed with terpenes, i.e.; limonene, pinene, myrcene, linalool, ocimene, terpineol, humelene, and caryphyllene, and loaded into a CCELL cartridge
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.