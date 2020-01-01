Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.