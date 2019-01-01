 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lavender 1:1 Shea Butter

by Topicas

Topicas Topicals Balms Lavender 1:1 Shea Butter

About this product

Salve It Lavender Shea Butter combines lavender oil with Cannabis derived essential oils (terpenes) to give a soothing effect. Linalool (also found in Lavender) is known for it's relaxing effect and patients report that Nerolidol can be pleasantly sedating. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45g of salve in 2 oz tin. Divide THC total by 5 to get the dosage per gram.

About this brand

Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil