Lemongrass Limomene CBD Hemp Seed Massage Oil 

by Topicas

Topicas Relax CBD Massage Oil combines Hemp Seed Oil, CBD isolate, and lemony essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, pure lemongrass oil, pure lemon oil, Limonene terpene, & CBD isolate. 2oz. bottle.

Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil