Topicas Relax THC Massage Oil combines Hemp Seed Oil, THC oils, and powerful essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Rosemary oil is also known to help reduce tension, stress, and fatigue. Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, Rosemary essential oil, distilled cannabis oil. 2oz. bottle.
Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil