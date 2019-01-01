 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. THC Massage Oil with Rosemary 

THC Massage Oil with Rosemary 

by Topicas

Write a review
Topicas Topicals Lubricants & Oils THC Massage Oil with Rosemary 

About this product

Topicas Relax THC Massage Oil combines Hemp Seed Oil, THC oils, and powerful essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Rosemary oil is also known to help reduce tension, stress, and fatigue. Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, Rosemary essential oil, distilled cannabis oil. 2oz. bottle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Topicas Logo
Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil