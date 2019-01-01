 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Topicas Relax Massage Oil with Melaleuca Oil

About this product

Topicas Relax CBD Massage Oil combines Hemp Seed Oil, CBD and THC oils, plus powerful essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Tea Tree oil is also known for it's purifying and antiseptic properties. Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, CBD isolate, distilled cannabis oil, Melaleuca oil (Tea Tree Oil), Sweet Almond Oil. 2oz. bottle.

About this brand

Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil