About this product
vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials bocote wood mouthpiece glass chamber stainless steel fitting rechargeable battery magnetic charging platform with micro usb comes with 2 coils: titanium dual coil: quartz core + cup, 1.2 ohms resistance, wick free design ceramic nail: ceramic cup and heating element hand assembled in Connecticut measurements: 7” x 1.5”
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Topstone Projects
Topstone started in 2014 when co-founder William Bosch became a medical patient in Connecticut. He loved concentrates but struggled to find a vaporizer that felt right -- something long-lasting with polished design and great materials. At Topstone, we offer striking visual design combined with innovative improvements to usability. From our bocote wood mouthpiece to the stainless steel base, Topstone provides a sophisticated product by sourcing premium, American made materials. We call it the countertop piece because it fits in seamlessly on your kitchen or bathroom counters, elevating rather than hiding or rushing your relationship with concentrates. We are a local brand dedicated to providing a superior concentrates experience and engaging our community!