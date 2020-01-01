Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials bocote wood mouthpiece pyrex glass chamber – 4mm stainless steel labyrinth seal fittings titanium coil rechargeable battery micro-usb charging port assembled in Connecticut measurements: 7” x 1.5” The Topstone vaporizer is made as a low production item to guarantee highest quality use of materials and assembly. We work exclusively with manufacturers in America; the vaporizers are then assembled in Connecticut.
Be the first to review this product.