  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Topstone Vaporizer

Topstone Vaporizer

by Topstone Projects

$320.00MSRP

Vaporizer for concentrates, wax, essential oils, & non-ashing materials bocote wood mouthpiece pyrex glass chamber – 4mm stainless steel labyrinth seal fittings titanium coil rechargeable battery micro-usb charging port assembled in Connecticut measurements: 7” x 1.5” The Topstone vaporizer is made as a low production item to guarantee highest quality use of materials and assembly. We work exclusively with manufacturers in America; the vaporizers are then assembled in Connecticut.

Topstone started in 2014 when co-founder William Bosch became a medical patient in Connecticut. He loved concentrates but struggled to find a vaporizer that felt right -- something long-lasting with polished design and great materials. At Topstone, we offer striking visual design combined with innovative improvements to usability. From our bocote wood mouthpiece to the stainless steel base, Topstone provides a sophisticated product by sourcing premium, American made materials. We call it the countertop piece because it fits in seamlessly on your kitchen or bathroom counters, elevating rather than hiding or rushing your relationship with concentrates. We are a local brand dedicated to providing a superior concentrates experience and engaging our community!