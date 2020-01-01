 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Absinthe

by Total Health and Wellness

Total Health and Wellness Cannabis Flower Absinthe

About this strain

Absinthe

Absinthe

Bred by Humboldt Gardens, Absinthe is a cross of Satsuma OG and Original Glue. This sativa-dominant strain offers a strong aroma of herbaceous liqueur with fuel undertones and a flavor like citrus peels. Absinthe grows tall and produces dense, sticky nugs that are lime green with light orange hairs and have a thick coat of trichomes.

