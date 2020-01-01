 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ultra Sonja 1g
Hybrid

Ultra Sonja 1g

by TR Concentrates

About this product

After being vacuumed dried in our ovens, shatter is a gorgeous and long-lasting oil loved by connoisseurs the world over. Our shatter is made from dried high-quality hand trim or nugs and is finished to ensure shelf-stability and lasting flavor.

About this strain

Ultra Sonja

Ultra Sonja

Ultra Sonja is a sativa-dominant descendant of U.K. Cheese and Tang Tang that inherits an unusual blend of flavor and effects from its parent strains. Like a pairing of wine and cheese, Ultra Sonja combines a sour funky aroma with deep fruity accents in a display of its heritage. Its dense buds, which sometimes express themselves in tones of purple, deliver clear-headed feelings of bliss and tranquility. 

About this brand

