This strain is a blend of Dutch Treat and AK-47, resulting in a potent sativa-dominant hybrid. It's sweet piney taste/aroma and sticky buds bring with it a wave of euphoria and a surge of energy, making it a must-have for any active lifestyle. This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net. Photo by Elle Cartier
Bred by Washington’s Trail Blazin’, Dutch 47 is a cross of Dutch Treat and AK-47. Buds are green with light trichomes and a flurry of orange hairs. It has a sweet citrus flavoring with subtle earthy undertones that may leave you feeling upbeat and creative.