Northern Lights Shatter
About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
About this strain
Northern Lights #5
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.