Strawberry Cough
About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net. Photo by Elle Cartier
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.