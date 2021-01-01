About this product

Tranquil CBD toothpicks are fully infused with 97%+ CBD Isolate from the whole hemp plant. Uptake of the cannabinoids occurs sublingually, allowing the cannabinoids to immediately enter the bloodstream through the vessel-rich tissues within the sublingual cavity. The remaining medication is absorbed via your swallowed saliva. Patients need only small amounts of CBD products to deliver a therapeutic effect when medicating through a sublingual application. We use natural protocols at every opportunity. Please enjoy your choice of two flavors; Peppermint and Lemon Lime. THC FREE CBD in a toothpick. 25mg per pick | 125mg total per bag Each bag of Tranquil CBD Picks contains five (5) infused dental picks. Sugar-Free | Zero Calories | Gluten-Free | Vegan and Keto Friendly Ingredients: CBD Isolate | Natural Flavors | Sucralose | Spilanthes | Xylitol Why Tranquil Picks? 100% EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS: Each toothpick is infused with 25mg of hemp extract FAST SUBLINGUAL DELIVERY: The active ingredients and custom flavorings in Tranquil Picks are gradually released and efficiently absorbed via the oral mucosa (lining of the mouth) over approx. 25 minutes of use. CONVENIENT ORAL CARE: Tranquil Picks are discreet and can be carried on in your pocket, enabling you to use them anytime, anywhere. JUST SUCK ON IT: Since the wood is gently infused top to bottom and inside out, it must be moistened by the saliva to begin releasing the active ingredient. This allows for the most effective micro-dosing. THE TOOTHACHE PLANT: Tranquil Picks give your mouth our signature tingle because they’re infused with a natural extract called jambú, which has been used to alleviate mouth pain for centuries. If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first. This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD). This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis. Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.