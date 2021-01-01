About this product

Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On is a powerhouse that contains menthol for a cooling effect. As well as aloe and a proprietary blend of essential oils to help revitalize and calm the skin. Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Menthol Crystals, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Ginger, CBD Hemp Extract. Size: 1oz 50mg, 3oz 1125mg Suggested Dosage: Rub a thin film over affected areas. Not suggested to use more than four times daily. Massage into skin/muscles as desired (massaging is not necessary). Be sure to speak with a doctor before using it if you have sensitive skin and stop use immediately if your skin develops irritation or rash. May apply liberally and use as much or as little as desired. Keep out of reach of children. Tranquil’s CBD Infused Freeze Roll-On is intended for external use only – Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.