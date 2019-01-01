 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. A3-C Cartridge

A3-C Cartridge

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge

Find Us

About this product

1.Full ceramic heating core, pure flavor, large vapor 2.Special 5-hole oil intaking design, efficient burning and full vaping 3.No-glue-assembling design, medical grade glass, safe and healthy 4.Upgraded connecting rod design, not only the sealing capability enhanced, but also oil filling 5.Optional resistance, 1.4Ω/1.6Ω Patent Cartridge

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design