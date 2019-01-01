 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
A3 Cartridge

by Transpring

About this product

8,000,000 pcs sold in 2016 Features: 1.Dual-coil, abundant and pure vapor 2.Dual-seal design, no leakage 3.Medical grade glass, environmental and healthy 4.Simple oil filling and cleaning 5.OEM & ODM welcome Capacity:0.3/0.5/0.7/1.0/2.2ml Oil intake hole sizea:0.4/0.7/0.9/1.2/1.6mm Patent No.201520203929.4   201530088409.9

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design