  5. Mix2 Manual-automatic Preheating Battery

Mix2 Manual-automatic Preheating Battery

by Transpring

About this product

Pioneer preheating function,280mAh Features: 1.Manual-automatic 2.Preheating function 3.Battery level display 4.Three adjustable voltage outputting（green2.4V, blue3.2V, violet 4.0V） 5.A-class HGB battery core inside, lasting and stable 6.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection 7.Support quick charger, full charge only 40 mins Patent No.201520525024.9

About this brand

Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design